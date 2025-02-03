There has been an update regarding Sunderland’s promotion rivals ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are “unlikely” to sign £17m striker Cameron Archer on loan, according to the latest reports.

The Whites alongside Championship promotion rivals Sunderland were thought to be keen on a deal for the Southampton striker but both saw their efforts rebuffed. Sky Sports are now reporting that Daniel Farke’s side are now “unlikely” to make anymore additions before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report reads: “Leeds United unlikely to add to their squad before tonight’s deadline. Daniel Farke was keen on Cameron Archer, but Southampton are not prepared to loan him out. Leeds also rejected a bid from Real Betis in excess of £10m over the weekend for striker Mateo Joseph. The club have also turned down approaches from other Spanish teams during the window to sign him.”

Sunderland have also repeatedly been linked and re-linked with a move for Archer’s Southampton teammate Adam Armstrong. However, it is understood that the striker was not an active target for the Black Cats during the window with the Black Cats not in to sign him.

However, Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Jayden Danns. Danns is expected to join on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances so far this season. All being well, he’ll have a medical today and sign ahead of the window closing at 11pm.

According to L’Equipe, Abdoullah Ba will join Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque on loan until the end of the campaign. They currently sit fourth and have promotion aspirations. Sunderland will hope that regular game time draws permanent transfer interest in the summer.