Leeds United transfer news: Wigan beat Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers to striker deal
Wigan Athletic look to have beaten Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers to the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.
Sunderland had been credited with an interest in the striker, along with Championship rivals Blackburn and Wigan.
Gelhardt played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.
And on Thursday, the Athletic reported: “Joe Gelhardt looks set for a return to Wigan Athletic after the Championship stepped in with a loan offer for the Leeds United forward.”
Sunderland are in the market for a striker following the return of Ellis Simms to Everton.
Simms could yet return to the Stadium of Light if they decide to loan him out again. Having played for Everton and Sunderland he cannot play for a third club this season.