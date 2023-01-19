Sunderland had been credited with an interest in the striker, along with Championship rivals Blackburn and Wigan.

Gelhardt played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.

And on Thursday, the Athletic reported: “Joe Gelhardt looks set for a return to Wigan Athletic after the Championship stepped in with a loan offer for the Leeds United forward.”

Jesse Marsch, manager of Leeds United encourages Joe Gelhardt. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images).

Sunderland are in the market for a striker following the return of Ellis Simms to Everton.