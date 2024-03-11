The 2023/24 Championship season is nearing its conclusion – with contract decisions to be made ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Sunderland have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their key players but do have some members of the squad nearing the end of their current deals. The Black Cats’ Championship rivals will also be weighing up contract negotiations as the summer window approaches.
Here are 21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts – excluding those where clubs have a one-year extension option:
1. Che Adams (Southampton)
The 27-year-old striker, who has scored 10 league goals this season, was reportedly offered a new contract at Southampton last year but hasn’t agreed new terms at St Mary’s. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)
Ndidi is nearing the end of a six-year contract at Leicester which he signed in 2018. The 27-year-old has made 23 Championship appearances for The Foxes this season. Photo: Harriet Lander
3. Sam Morsy (Ipswich)
Ipswich’s captain, 32, has expressed his desire to stay at Portman Road with less than a year left on his contract. Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
Armstrong, 31, joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018 but is nearing the end of his contract extension after making over 200 appearances for the the Saints. Photo: Getty Images