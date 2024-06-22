Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sunderland’s Championship rivals as preparations for the new season continue.

Sunderland are said to be closing in on a new boss again, this time discussing the role with Regis Le Bris after missing out on Liam Rosenior. The Black Cats have faced a hugely frustrating battle in appointing a new boss to replace Michael Beale, but they will hope to finally get the situation addressed over the coming days.

Naturally, with no manager in place, Sunderland are losing ground on their rivals when it comes to recruitment, but there is still plenty of time to add players ahead of the new season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutton on Skip deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Premier League star Alan Hutton has backed Leeds United to snap up Tottenham star Oliver Skipp. He said: "I think so. It always helps when you know the manager, and you can go to a club where you can settle in quite quickly and get to know the players in pre-season.

"We're talking about a big team in Leeds who just missed out on going up, and that will be their remit next season. If I'm totally honest, I can't see him being regular for Tottenham moving forward, I think they've got too many options in that number eight.

"He does do a good job, to be fair, when he comes in, but a move somewhere where he feels at home and is playing regular football is where we'll see the best of him. Leeds will need reinforcements if they're going to go up next year, so I think that could be a good move."

Roca deal ‘close’

One deal Leeds will be doing involves midfielder Marc Roca, who only signed during their final Premier League season. According to Diario de Sevilla, Leeds are about to strike a deal with Real Betis for the midfielder to head to Andalusia on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roca spent last season on loan with Betis, securing European qualification with the Sevillan side. It now looks as though he will join the club permanently and that he will leave Leeds having only 32 league appearances.

Palmer on promotion candidates

Carlton Palmer has made an interesting promotion prediction well ahead of the next Championship campaign. He told Football League World: “It's very early to start making predictions on who will get promoted from the Championship. I would say that I don't believe the three teams that have come down this year are as strong as the three teams that got relegated from the Premier League last season.

"If you look at the three teams that got promoted, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, and I would put Leeds into that bracket although they didn't get promotion, they were very, very strong. I think Sheffield United have got a lot of work to do under Chris Wilder in the summer, he can't do anything until this takeover is ratified in terms of bringing players in.

"I think if Luton can keep hold of Rob Edwards, they'll be very strong next season, Burnley have got good players and they're going to be there or thereabouts because they've got parachute money, so you have to look at those. With Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton going up, if Leeds post 90 points again this season, they will go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad