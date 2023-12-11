There has been an update on the transfer situation surrounding Joe Gelhardt ahead of Sunderland vs Leeds United.

Leeds United don't have any intention currently of allowing former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt to leave in January, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United last January when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.

Gelhardt returned to Leeds United during the summer after the club's relegation to the Championship. Since then, Daniel Farke has taken the reins at Elland Road and the young attacker has struggled for game time, featuring just five times in the league.

The Englisman's lack of minutes had led to suggestions that the former Wigan Athletic man would be allowed to leave on loan again during the upcoming winter window. However, The Athletic have claimed that the Whites are not entertaining the possibility of Gelhardt's departure.

That's because, according to their report, Farke can see a scenario where Gelhardt is needed at the club despite having not featured since August.

Sunderland face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening after the pair managed wins over West Brom and Blackburn Rovers respectively during their last outings on Saturday.