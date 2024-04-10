Leeds United man admits Sunderland loan 'struggles' at 'massive club' during Championship stint
Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt has praised the club following his return to Leeds United last summer.
The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United last January when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.
Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.
Gelhardt returned to Leeds United during the summer after the club's relegation to the Championship. Since then, Daniel Farke has taken the reins at Elland Road and the young attacker has struggled for game time, featuring just eight times in the league.
"It was very beneficial for me. It is a great club, a massive club in fact, and I played a lot of games in a row,” Gelhardt said in Leeds United’s matchday programme ahead of the Sunderland game. “For a young player to go and do it in a tough league like the Championship is a great experience."
Asked about playing in a different role at Sunderland, Gelhardt added: “I think the plan was either going to be two up front or me just behind the striker when I spoke to the manager the day before joining.
“I think the day after I signed, Ross Stewart got injured and the manager told me I would be playing up front for the next number of games we had. Playing as a lone striker in the Championship is tough, of course, with all the physical presence of all the defenders.
“It was hard and I think at times I did struggle in games with that side of it because I’m not used to having my back to goal. I usually get the ball and try to drive forward. It was tough but it was a good experience and it was good for me to get that exposure and keep learning.”
