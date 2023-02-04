Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt makes Sunderland debut against Millwall
Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt will make his Sunderland debut against Millwall this afternoon.
Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has made just one change to his side following last weekend’s 1-1 draw in the FA Cup, with Gelhardt replacing the injured Ross Stewart up front.
Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard are back on the bench following injury setbacks, while new signing Joe Anderson is also in the squad.
Millwall make two changes from their 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out, with injured duo Callum Styles and Shaun Hutchinson dropping out.
Charlie Cresswell and Murray Wallace are the players who come in, while new signing Duncan Watmore has been named on the bench.