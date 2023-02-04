Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has made just one change to his side following last weekend’s 1-1 draw in the FA Cup, with Gelhardt replacing the injured Ross Stewart up front.

Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard are back on the bench following injury setbacks, while new signing Joe Anderson is also in the squad.

Millwall make two changes from their 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out, with injured duo Callum Styles and Shaun Hutchinson dropping out.