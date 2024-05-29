Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United and Sunderland now have something pretty rare in common...

Leeds United have joined Sunderland in having an unwanted Championship record after the 2023-24 season.

Leeds United will remain in the Championship after falling to a 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s Wembley play-off final against Southampton. The Saints went ahead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, which proved the only goal of the London clash.

The Whites ended the regular league in third position in the table, having won 90 points under German head coach Daniel Farke, finishing behind second-placed Ipswich Town (96 points) and eventual champions Leicester City (97 points).

By finishing third with 90 points and failing to gain promotion to the top-flight from the Championship, Leeds United became the first club since Sunderland during the 1997-1998 season to win 90 points and not gain promotion.