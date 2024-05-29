Leeds United join Sunderland with unwanted Championship record after play-off failure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United have joined Sunderland in having an unwanted Championship record after the 2023-24 season.
Leeds United will remain in the Championship after falling to a 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s Wembley play-off final against Southampton. The Saints went ahead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, which proved the only goal of the London clash.
The Whites ended the regular league in third position in the table, having won 90 points under German head coach Daniel Farke, finishing behind second-placed Ipswich Town (96 points) and eventual champions Leicester City (97 points).
By finishing third with 90 points and failing to gain promotion to the top-flight from the Championship, Leeds United became the first club since Sunderland during the 1997-1998 season to win 90 points and not gain promotion.
During that campaign under Peter Reid, Sunderland also finished third on 90 points but lost out to Charlton Athletic at the old Wembley on penalties after a thrilling 90 minutes plus extra-time. The Black Cats won the league the following season with a record 105 points.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.