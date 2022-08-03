Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coach previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch in his roles as first-team assistant goalkeeping coach and head of academy goalkeeping.

The 36-year-old will start work at the Academy of Light on Thursday ahead of the team’s trip to Bristol City on Saturday. After announcing that he was leaving Leeds earlier this month, fans and figures in football were quick to react to the news:

Leeds coach Marcos Abad said on Twitter: “All the best, you don’t need luck, because you are ready for the next step. You deserve it and we are happy for your next challenge. Big thanks for all your support personal and professional.”

@debswj62: “All the best, thanks for all your experience and work at the club. Hope you enjoy the next challenge wishing you good luck for the future.”

Carlisle United's Ryan Edumson added: “Top guy this bloke. Helped me a lot during his time at the club. All the best mate.”

@toad_elland: “I hope you enjoy a nice glass of wine when you see Illan playing for France in a World Cup, shortly after breaking the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.”

@nevhopwood: “Thank you for everything Alessandro. Thank you for your hard work and dedication. I wish you every success in the future and your continued journey through football.”

@snb7x: “Thank You Alessandro. What a time to have spent 3 years at our club … what a quality 3 years experience you have to list on your CV too! Best wishes as you take this (& the memories) into the next chapter.”

@Andyandrach: “All the best for the future. I can not thank you enough for all you have done. Great coach and most of all a great bloke. You will be missed. Forever grateful.”