Leeds face Everton and Rangers transfer battle after final offer rejected, Boro boss told to make bizzare move
Leeds United are reportedly ready to rekindle their interest in West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.
The Hammers academy graduate has made 22 appearances so far this season and will add to that tally over the next week as David Moyes brings his managerial reign to an end with a home game against Luton Town and a final day visit to title contenders Manchester City. However, with the departure of the former Manchester United manager confirmed earlier this week, there is speculation over the future of several members of the Hammers squad.
Johnson’s own future is up in the air as his current deal comes to an end next month and there has been no sign of any talks approaching a successful conclusion. Leeds did consider a move for the versatile defender during the January transfer window and TEAMtalk have now claimed they will aim to see off competition from Rangers, Everton and Southampton to finally land Johnson when his contract at the London Stadium comes to an end.
Boro boss backed for bizarre move
Manchester United have been told to make a bizarre short-term move for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.
The last week has seen speculation over Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford heightened after his side crashed to a big defeat at Crystal Palace. The 13-time Premier League champions are now clinging on to the hope they can at least claim a place in European competition next season and will look to secure the FA Cup when they face local rivals City in the final later this month. Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes the Red Devils should allow Ten Hag to depart and appoint Carrick on a short-term basis before allowing him to return to the Riverside Stadium in the summer.
He told Grosvenor Sport: “They should get someone new in for the final to give themselves a chance. You can’t have Ten Hag in the dugout. He’s leaving at the end of the season. The players have stopped running for him. They’re going into that game in a bad vein of form, in a bad frame of mind. I would change it and try and get a lift by getting in Michael Carrick. Just a couple of games, then he can go back to Middlesbrough.”
