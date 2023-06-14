Although the transfer window has now opened for English clubs, a significant portion of the daily rumour mill on June 14 has been devoted to managerial matters with Leeds United and Huddersfield Town in the news.

Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United have made a late move to hijack Celtic's reappointment of Brendan Rodgers after the Whites' relegation from the Premier League last season.

The former Liverpool, Swansea and Leicester City manager has a wealth of experience in England and won the FA Cup with the Foxes and came close to the Premier League title with the Reds.

Rodgers has reportedly already turned down the Crystal Palace job but Leeds remain hopeful they persuade him to make the move to Yorkshire with a hefty transfer kitty available to the former Championship promotion winner.

In other news, Neil Warnock has been unveiled as Huddersfield Town manager today,

The 74-year-old guided the Terriers clear of relegation in the second tier last season with Wigan Athletic, Reading and Blackpool going down to League One while Huddersfield managed to finish 15th.

