The young Black Cats will start with three trialists against the Blues in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, including Fulham defender Xavier Benjamin and non-league winger Michael Spellman.
Littlewood started for Sunderland’s under-23 against Aston Villa last week and has predominantly played for Leeds’ under-18s side this season.
Lee Burge has also been handed a start in goal after returning from a period of absence from football for medical reasons.
The 29-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year and went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.
Burge’s last competitive appearance came during Sunderland’s Carabao Cup game at Arsenal in December.
Sunderland XI: Burge, Kachosa, Jessup, Littlewood, Benjamin, Sonha, Scott, Spellman, Steels, Kelly, Taylor
Subs: Carney, Jones, Fieldson, Bainbridge, Gyimah