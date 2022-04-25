Loading...

Leeds United defender remains on trial at Sunderland along with Fulham youngster

Leeds defender Joe Littlewood remains on trial at Sunderland and has been handed another start for the under-23 side against Birmingham.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 6:48 pm

The young Black Cats will start with three trialists against the Blues in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, including Fulham defender Xavier Benjamin and non-league winger Michael Spellman.

Littlewood started for Sunderland’s under-23 against Aston Villa last week and has predominantly played for Leeds’ under-18s side this season.

Lee Burge has also been handed a start in goal after returning from a period of absence from football for medical reasons.

Joe Littlewood playing for Leeds Under-18s.

The 29-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year and went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.

Burge’s last competitive appearance came during Sunderland’s Carabao Cup game at Arsenal in December.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Kachosa, Jessup, Littlewood, Benjamin, Sonha, Scott, Spellman, Steels, Kelly, Taylor

Subs: Carney, Jones, Fieldson, Bainbridge, Gyimah

