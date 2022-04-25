Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Black Cats will start with three trialists against the Blues in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, including Fulham defender Xavier Benjamin and non-league winger Michael Spellman.

Littlewood started for Sunderland’s under-23 against Aston Villa last week and has predominantly played for Leeds’ under-18s side this season.

Lee Burge has also been handed a start in goal after returning from a period of absence from football for medical reasons.

Joe Littlewood playing for Leeds Under-18s.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year and went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.

Burge’s last competitive appearance came during Sunderland’s Carabao Cup game at Arsenal in December.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Kachosa, Jessup, Littlewood, Benjamin, Sonha, Scott, Spellman, Steels, Kelly, Taylor