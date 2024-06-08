Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding Sunderland’s Championship rivals as clubs ramp up preparations for next season.

Sunderland’s transfer planning will have ground to a halt early this summer as the search for a new manager continues into June. The Black Cats have been searching for a new boss for months at this point, but they still haven’t been able to identify and lock down a new manager.

The Black Cats will hope to change that within the next couple of weeks, but while they attempt to do so, other Championship sides are already forging ahead with their recruitment ahead of next season. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship.

Leeds ‘certain’ to attempt deal

Leeds United are said to be ‘certain’ to attempt to make Joe Rodon’s loan deal from Tottenham permanent this summer, with the centre-back having enjoyed a superb season. The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has told the Square Ball Podcast: “I am absolutely certain they will take Rodon back if they can. It is difficult financially for Leeds, obviously they are going to pull money in, but how much they will be able to spend in terms of fees will depend on what they accrue from players who leave.

“Financially with Rodon, it suits more to be able to do him on loan if you can. I don’t know what Rodon’s options would be but he seemed very happy here and it has been one of his best seasons in terms of his own performances. It would make sense.”

Stoke snap up Gibson

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of Norwich City defender Ben Gibson on a free transfer. Gibson made more than 80 league appearances for the Canaries over the course of the last three years.

Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walters said of the deal: “Successful teams need leaders, strong characters and experience and Ben gives us all three qualities in abundance. Beyond his contributions on the pitch, he sets high standards of himself and others, both on the training ground and off the pitch.

“Having won promotion from the second tier on several occasions during his career, Ben is well versed in knowing what it takes to be successful at this level. He was near ever present in a play-off side last season and brings the hunger, mentality and leadership to help drive our club in the right direction.”

Watford bid for Frith

Watford are said to have presented an offer to Valencia winger Declan Frith. The BBC claim the Hornets have already made a proposal to land Frith, who has been playing with Valencia’s B team.