Greenwood, who left Wearside to join Arsenal in the summer of 2018, was born in Sunderland and came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light. The 20-year-old joined Leeds for a seven-figure fee in the summer of 2020.

The attacker forged a good partnership with Joe Gelhardt in Leeds under 23s squad and the pair have both now been promoted to Marsch’s first-team after being fast-tracked by former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

And Greenwood netted his first goal in the Premier League against Bournemouth off the bench last weekend as Leeds United turned the tables on the Cherries in a superb comeback win.

Marsch, when asked about Greenwood’s impact, said: “Yeah, I felt that first of all, we rotated a little bit more to like 4-3-3 against the ball, which also we thought would help us with second balls if we were always closing with more players in the middle because we anticipated that they would play more and more long balls, which they did.

"Then that would also put us in position to get into transition more. I felt that Sam is a better eight than Marc and can play a little bit more on the right and keep Tyler in the middle position. I also felt he could help with set pieces and some deliveries. I didn't anticipate him scoring that great goal with his left but obviously, that was really helpful!”