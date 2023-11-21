News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Ben Gibson playing for Norwich City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)Ben Gibson playing for Norwich City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)
Ben Gibson playing for Norwich City. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds, Sunderland, Ipswich and Norwich players set to leave next summer - as things stand: Photo gallery

21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts – with decisions to be made ahead of next summer’s transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT

As we approach the January transfer window there is more attention on players who are nearing the end of their contracts.

Sunderland have a handful of first-team members who have entered the final year of their current deals, while their Championship rivals will also be weighing up contract negotiations.

As of January, players with less than a year left on their deals are free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with any overseas club.

Here are 21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts.

The 27-year-old striker was reportedly offered a new contract at Southampton this summer but hasn’t agreed new terms at St Mary’s.

1. Che Adams (Southampton)

The 27-year-old striker was reportedly offered a new contract at Southampton this summer but hasn’t agreed new terms at St Mary’s. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Ndidi is nearing the end of a six-year contract at Leicester which he signed in 2018. The 26-year-old has made 12 Championship appearances for The Foxes so far this season.

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

Ndidi is nearing the end of a six-year contract at Leicester which he signed in 2018. The 26-year-old has made 12 Championship appearances for The Foxes so far this season. Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales
Ipswich’s captain, 32, has expressed his desire to stay at Portman Road with less than a year left on his contract.

3. Sam Morsy (Ipswich)

Ipswich’s captain, 32, has expressed his desire to stay at Portman Road with less than a year left on his contract. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Armstrong, 31, joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018 but is nearing the end of his contract extension after making over 180 appearances for the The Saints.

4. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Armstrong, 31, joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018 but is nearing the end of his contract extension after making over 180 appearances for the The Saints. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:IpswichLeedsSunderland