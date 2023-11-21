Leeds, Sunderland, Ipswich and Norwich players set to leave next summer - as things stand: Photo gallery
21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts – with decisions to be made ahead of next summer’s transfer window.
As we approach the January transfer window there is more attention on players who are nearing the end of their contracts.
Sunderland have a handful of first-team members who have entered the final year of their current deals, while their Championship rivals will also be weighing up contract negotiations.
As of January, players with less than a year left on their deals are free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with any overseas club.
Here are 21 Championship players who are into the final year of their contracts.
