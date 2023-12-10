Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been handed a fresh injury blow ahead of their upcoming clash with Sunderland in the Championship.

Sunderland won their last game 2-1 at home against West Brom in the second tier on Saturday with Leeds United running out 2-0 winners against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

After the game, however, Daniel Farke was handed a fresh injury blow with Sam Bryam picking up a hamstring issue in the win over Blackburn.

The 30-year-old former Norwich City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest man was feeling his hamstring against Blackburn on Saturday being substituted and replaced by Djed Spence.

And after the game Leeds boss Farke confirmed that he is now likely to miss the two games this week against Sunderland and Coventry City in the Championship.