Leeds 'reject' loan offer plus Sunderland face stiff competition to land Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison as Lincoln target defender

Here we round-up the latest transfer gossip.

Six-figure sum needed to land Sunderland and Lincoln City target

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts has admitted that there is interest in left-back Jamie Robson with a host of clubs, including Sunderland and Lincoln City, interested in the fullback.

Speaking after Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen on Saturday, Courts said: “There was some talk about Jamie Robson at the tail-end of last week.

“There wasn’t a lot of detail — and I didn’t want to enter into too much detail — because we were preparing for this game.

“But Jamie is a player who is attracting interest.

“I don’t know where we are up to from a club perspective.

“What I would say is, I thought he was outstanding and really showed up well.”

It is believed it will take a six-figure fee to lure Robson across the border with Lincoln reportedly ready to submit a £200,000 bid.

Three League One clubs interested in teenage striker

According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland face stiff competition to complete the loan signing of Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United.

Fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers are also reportedly interested in the 18 year old striker.

Jebbison impressed for Sheffield United at the end of the last campaign and he scored the only goal against Everton on his full Premier League debut to secure a 1-0 win for The Blades.

Leeds “knock back” offer for young defender

One piece of transfer business that looks unlikely to happen for Sunderland however, is a season-long loan deal for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.

Ross Heppenstall reports that Leeds “knocked back” an offer from Sunderland for the defender as it’s believed Marcelo Bielsa sees the youngster as an option to cover for injuries in the first-team.

There is also reportedly “plenty of Championship interest” in the centre-back, adding further doubts that a deal between Sunderland and Leeds could be concluded.

Sunderland host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm) as League One action returns.

