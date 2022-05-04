Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Leeds, Goodman turned out for Sunderland between 1991 and 1994 before retiring from football in 2003.

The former Motherwell and Walsall striker now works as a pundit speciailsing in the EFL for broadcaster Sky Sports.

The Black Cats are set to face the Owls over two legs in the League One play-off semi-finals with Goodman delivering his opinion on the clash.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Don Goodman talks during day 1 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for Soccerex)

Speaking about the clash, Goodman said: "We've seen over the course of the season, the teams that have dealt with that particular pressure - maybe it's slightly different with Rotherham and Wigan with the greatest respect - given what we've seen over the course of the season we've seen a managerial change, Darren Moore get his side up to the pace of League One.

"As we heard from Barry Bannan a few weeks ago, every team coming to Hillsborough and lifting their performance, the same will be said of Sunderland of course, with teams going to the Stadium of Light.

"These are going to be huge, aren't they? It's got the feel of what would have been a Premier League game in all but name. It's two teams that are way off where they should be with the chance to take that small step back towards where they believe they should be.