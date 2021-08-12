Cirkin, 19, has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, joining from Tottenham, and the defender is eligible to make his debut for the Wearsiders this weekend.

Midfielder Dan Neil started at left-back for Black Cats’ League One opener against Wigan, though Cirkin provides a natural option.

“Obviously Dennis we have to protect him a little bit,” admitted Johnson. “He’s had Covid three or four weeks ago so a little bit more time is probably needed to bed him in.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

“At the same time we can manage the minutes within the league because we know we’ve got Dan Neil who has done extremely well for us.”

Cirkin didn’t make a senior appearance for Tottenham and played 14 times for Spurs’ under-23 side last season.

Still, Johnson believes the player can cope with the physicality of League One.

"I think sometimes it’s difficult for these young lads coming out of these Premier League environments, “ Johnson added.

“What they are looking to do is match that as well. Obviously Tottenham has a fantastic stadium and particularly the new one, but I think what you do get at Sunderland is that Premier League feel and Premier League environment on a matchday.

“The training ground is a Premier League standard and we also have international players that you’ll be training with everyday.

“He’s stepping up into the physicality of the men’s game but he is a physical player, he’s not a player who is lightweight. He likes to put a tackle in and is aggressive.

“Obviously he has quality too.”

Cirkin became Sunderland’s fourth summer signing, and when asked how many more players he wants to bring in, Johnson replied: “We’re still active in the market, obviously it’s always difficult to put a number on it.

“The main thing for me is that we come out of the window without injuries. What we don’t want to be doing is make a late signing because somebody has gone down.

“At least you know what you’ve got in that period leading up to the next window.”

