Lee Johnson reveals the training-ground work that led to Sunderland's opening goal against Plymouth Argyle

A clever routine from a corner saw Sunderland take an early lead at the Stadium of Light, with a low corner from Alex Pritchard superbly finished by Dan Neil.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher praised a 'clever and inventive' routine.

"Big credit to Jamie McAllister on that one," Johnson said.

Sunderland celebrate at the Stadium of Light

"He does a lot of work with the analysts on trying to pick holes in the opponents' defensive weaknesses.

"It was a great little ball and to have Callum just to turn it round the corner for Dan to finish it was really good.

"Yesterday, for 20 minutes at the end of my session, the players stayed back to work with him.

"I'm pleased for him, but more pleased for the result!"