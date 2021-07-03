Lee Johnson reveals the latest on Charlie Wyke, Luke O'Nien and Denver Hume contract talks

Wyke, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, saw his contract expire earlier this week.

The striker has significant interest from the Championship, and has also been linked with Celtic.

Johnson says the complicated financial climate in the second tier means he is not ruling out the possibility of Wyke seeking further talks, but the head coach added that he’s ‘95%’ sure the player will move on.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson expects Charlie Wyke to leave the club this summer

“Charlie, I would say the door is ajar, but we're certainly not expecting him to come back,” Johnson said.

“I'd say that it would be him coming back to us and saying he wants to talk again, effectively.

“My gut says that he will move on, I'd say 95% that he'll move on.

“But we would leave the door ajar because at the moment, you never know.

"There's a lot of people talking in the Championship but who aren't in a great place in terms of being able to commit to players financially. They seem to have been hit the hardest and in some cases, it's the League One clubs who seem to be the largest spenders.”

While Aiden McGeady agreed terms on a new one-year deal earlier this week, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume also saw their deals expire earlier this week.

Both are yet to make a final decision on their future, but Johnson has heavily hinted that he expects O’Nien to commit to a new deal in the near future.

The head coach has been in regular dialogue with the 26-year-old over his plans moving forwards, and has been encouraged by the progress made.

Hume remains in talks with the club and Johnson said those discussions had mainly been with other senior figures at the club.

“Denver is ongoing, that one I haven't been too involved in on a personal level, to be honest,” he said.

“With Luke, I must have spoken to him every other day for the last three or four weeks.

“I'm hopeful on that one, but it's not quite there yet.

“It's good signs.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.