Here, we take a look at all the latest gossip that has emerged recently from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Lee Johnson on Sunderland promotion

Lee Johnson has discussed his delight in seeing Sunderland seal promotion back to the Championship with the staff and players he worked with deserving great credit for their Wembley win:

"Of course, 90% of those players I'd signed or re-signed and had worked really hard to bring those guys in so naturally, you're absolutely delighted for them.” Johnson said.

“The staff also at Sunderland, a lot of these guys have been there 15, 20 or even 25 years so you do build rapport.

“They've been trodden on for the last six or seven years and I'm just delighted for them. I hope they all get a really big raise."

Boro interested in Wolves star

Middlesbrough have reportedly shown an interest in signing Wolves winger Ryan Giles.

According to Football Insider, Chris Wilder sees Giles as a good option for a wing-back slot and could move to secure a loan deal for the 22-year-old who spent last season on-loan at Cardiff City and then Blackburn Rovers.

Giles provided ten assists across his two loan spells in the Championship last year and with no clear route into Bruno Lage’s first-team at Molineux, another season in the second-tier could be on the cards for him.

Boro have also reportedly seen early moves for Coventry City’s Victor Gyokeres knocked-back by the Sky Blues.

Magpies ‘eye’ Robins youngster

Newcastle United have reportedly shown interest in Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister as the Magpies continue their pursuit of young talent from around the British Isles.

This week saw Newcastle agree personal terms with Kilmarnock’s Charlie McArthur in a deal worth a reported £350,000.

United have already snapped up Alex Murphy from Galway United and they could now add McAllister to this list.

McAllister made his Under-23 debut for the Robins aged just 15 in October and according to Bristol World, there are a number of Premier League clubs and teams in Scotland tracking his progress.