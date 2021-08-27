Lee Johnson provides update on Denver Hume's Sunderland future

There remains an outside chance Hume could still remain on Wearside but so far the contract offer on the table has not been signed and it seems increasingly likely he will be departing for a new club.

Hume has been training at the club’s Academy of Light base while he recovered from a hamstring injury but he is nearing full fitness.

And a final decision on his future is expected soon, though given Hume is now a free agent there is no great rush despite Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline as free agents can still sign for clubs outside of windows.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

If Hume does sign for another club then Sunderland would be due compensation for their academy product.

Ahead of the weekend visit of Wycombe Wanderers to the Stadium of Light (KO 3pm), Johnson was once again asked for an update on the situation which has been dragging on for months.

Johnson said: “It’s not something that’s been completely shelved because it’s an ongoing process.

“That process did have a chronological order that had to be hit, and I presume we’re at the back end of that chronological order now.

"I think that’ll be a relatively short period of time before we actually get a resolution on that one.”

Sunderland have made seven signings so far and are looking to do more business before Tuesday.

Johnson said: “We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.

“But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

“You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

“We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy]. I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.

“We have options.”

Sunderland head into the game on the back of the Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool in midweek, with Aiden O’Brien scoring a hat-trick.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.