The Black Cats were without several first-team players as they beat Gillingham 2-1 at Priestfield Stadium, courtesy of goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan.

McGeady, Gooch, Corry Evans, Frederik Alves and Leon Dajaku were all absent from the matchday squad, while Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins are also sidelined.

That meant Sunderland were forced to name an inexperienced bench, which included striker Will Harris, who came on to make his first league appearance for the club.

Johnson’s attacking options will be limited further after Elliot Embleton received a straight red card against Gillingham.

When asked by the Echo about the club’s injury situation, Johnson said: ”We’ll have to see. Obviously at the weekend you commit to focusing on the starting XI and the team.

“The physios back at AOL will have to try and manufacture that and fast track them where possible.

“The good thing is that the young boys have done really well in the Papa John’s Trophy so like putting Will on there didn’t faze me.

“I was going to put Denver (Hume) on as well and take Rosco (Ross Stewart) off but I just wanted that bit of extra height.

“Pretty much that XI minus Embleton is going to start again, we have got no choice really.

“We will be alright and just have to find tactical solutions like we have all season. We started the season with no full-backs and we found a solution and will have to do that again.”

Asked if McGeady (ankle) or Gooch (foot) could return for the Crewe game on Tuesday, Johnson replied: “I don’t know. I think it will probably be 50/50 for Geeds and 70/30 against for Goochy.

On Alves, he added: “He just felt something yesterday in his glute and so he probably just needs a couple of days to settle down.

“He might be one that could return but we’ll have to see.”

Johnson also said Dajaku is nursing a thigh injury after playing for Germany Under-20s during the international break.

