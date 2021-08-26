Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Sunderland linked with multiple deals as Cats prepare for Wycombe Wanderers clash
Sunderland faced Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and ran out 3-2 winners.
Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light so far.
Incomings and outgoings are still expected on Wearside before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Mackems.
Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday
But with just days left to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside as Sunderland’s new hierarchy eye the last-minute deals to complete Johnson’s squad ahead of the Black Cats’ promotion push.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know as it happens – including news, opinion, gossip and interviews:
Insight from the Leeds United camp
Transfer update
Everton are reported to have launched a £5million bid for in-demand Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.
But there is strong interest from several other clubs and a permanent move to the Premier League could be on the cards.
The Athletic report: “After a summer when it has felt like most of the English third tier has been queuing up to take the 18-year-old on loan, top-flight Everton made their move over the weekend with a bid believed to be worth in the region of £5 million, plus add-ons.”
It was rejected but Everton remain keen.
The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.
Sunderland remain keen to add to their options ahead of the window closing, with the Black Cats having so far made seven summer signings.
Lee Johnson press conference coming up this lunchtime
The Sunderland boss will be speaking to the media this lunchtime ahead of the Wycombe game and final days of the transfer window.
Sunderland face Wigan away in the cup
Sunderland will travel to Wigan Athletic in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats beat Championship outfit Blackpool 3-2 on Tuesday night after beating Port Vale in the first round.
Lee Johnson’s side netted around £22,000 from the game at Port Vale.
The attendance at Bloomfield Road was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.
That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.
In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £60,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins so far.
The tie will take place on the week commencing September 20.
Bailey Wright latest
Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Hearts are interested in signing Bristol City defender Taylor Moore.
That’s according to Football Insider, who state that the trio are keen on Moore, who operate at centre-back and at right-back.
Bristol City said to be willing to loan out the 24-year-old in the final week of the window.
Wigan have also been credited with a long-term interest in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.
But their interest in Wright may end if they can conclude a deal for Moore – but the Latics will face stiff competition for his signature.
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson recently stated that he had no intention of letting the defender depart the Stadium of Light.
Speaking about Wigan’s interest in Wright, Johnson said: “I’ve got zero appetite to lose Bailey Wright.
“Bailey has just had a beautiful little baby, and he’s only got a year left on his contract and there was interest, so naturally that’s going to spark up a thought process about where his future lies.
“But I’ve personally been extremely consistent in the desire to keep Bailey. He’s got to get in the team and play well, and then hopefully we can extend his contract. It’s as simple as that.
“I’ve seen the best of Bailey Wright, and obviously we’ve got to see that as much as possible, and I think we have this season.
“I think he’s had a good pre-season under his belt, a good off-season, and he’s worked hard with his injuries.
“He’s trusted as a captain of the club.”