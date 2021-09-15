Lee Johnson press conference LIVE: Latest injury and team news ahead of Fleetwood trip

The Black Cats have won five of their first six league games this season and are also through to the third round of the Carabao Cup – meaning momentum is very much with Lee Johnson’s side.

Johnson will speak to the media later today ahead of the game at Highbury, and will be asked about the latest injury news and selection dilemmas.

Sunderland will have to make at least one change to their starting XI after defender Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.



New signing Leon Dajaku wasn’t included in the matchday squad to face Stanley but is expected to travel with the team to Highbury.

We’ll have the latest Black Cats news, analysis and more throughout the day.

