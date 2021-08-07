Lee Johnson outlines his temporary coaching set-up for Sunderland's opening League One game

Elliott Dickman and Michael Proctor, who have been heavily involved in pre-season as Johnson turned to a number of young players, will be providing extra support for Johnson.

First team coach Andrew Taylor, who was brought to the club by Phil Parkinson, left the club this week to take up a position at Leeds United as their second ever loans manager.

The club are currently recruiting for his replacement.

Sunderland goalkeeping coach David Preece

The situation is complicated by the ban that Jamie McAllister is still serving from last season's 3-1 win against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Though McAllister has served the stadium ban element of his punishment, he remains banned from the touchline.

"We're going to promote Elliott and Procs," Johnson said.

"I think it's all part of the integration with the academy and we've viewed it like that.

"We did in pre-season at Tranmere Rovers where the guys came with us. When I was struggling for that Hull game Procs stepped up.

"We have quite defined roles on the touchline and we've been through that.

"I've really enjoyed it, it's the one thing that I think I/we bring, that integration with the academy.

"I'm a big believer in getting academy staff up to experience the first-team environment, so they can then take that back with them."

David Preece will also be in the dugout in a competitive fixture for the first time, having been appointed goalkeeping coach this week.

