Lee Johnson makes this selection vow as Sunderland look to bounce back at Sheffield Wednesday

The head coach will be forced into one change for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, with Aiden McGeady serving a one-game suspension following his red card in that 5-1 defeat.

Johnson's options are not extensive, with Nathan Broadhead unlikely to return until this weekend from a hamstring injury, but some alterations look certain.

Sunderland's boss says he 'guarantees' the side he puts out with provide maximum application and bravery in possession, at the very least.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

"I can guarantee that the eleven who will start, it will be ones who when I got to sleep at night I can trust that they will run around, sprint, tackle, use their physicality to the best they possibly can," he said.

"And if it doesn't go quite right for them with two or three passes, that they will continue to be brave and try and get on the ball.

"That simplification of what we do, and how we need to do it, has to get us on the front foot and be able to play an awful lot better than we did today."

Sunderland held a lengthy debrief in the dressing room following the defeat at the New York Stadium, with Johnson confident the key messages were taken onboard by his players.

"It's very easy to hand out home truths after a game like that but we're pretty honest anyway," he said.

"We have got a couple of problems that need resolving, but so does every other squad in the land.

"We knew we had to compete, and we didn't, and that's what was so frustrating.

"It was too laissez-faire from the first action and that was all said, and taken on, to be fair.

"We genuinely want the best for these lads.

"I've not got one personality clash in that squad, or in the staff, everyone is desperate for their mate next them to succeed."

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday currently sit eighth in the table, six points behind the Black Cats having played a game less.

