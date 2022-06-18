Loading...

Lee Johnson eyeing reunion with ‘inspiring’ Aiden McGeady at Hibs as Sunderland’s Championship rivals announce appointment of former Lincoln City manager

Lee Johnson has been effusive in his praise of Aiden McGeady as the pair could reunite at Hibs.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 4:30 pm

Johnson on ‘inspirational’ McGeady

Lee Johnson has labelled Aiden McGeady as an ‘inspiring character’ ahead of a proposed reunion at Hibs.

Lee Johnson and Aidan McGeady could be set for a reunion in Scotland (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

McGeady, who was released by Sunderland last month, has been heavily-linked with a move north of the border and Johnson believes the 36-year-old has all the characteristics to continue being a success:

"I've got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady," Johnson told Sky Sports. "He's a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there's an assist or a shot at goal.

"He's 36 years old so whether it's us or somewhere else, he's got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He's a maverick. He's a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad.

“Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward - certainly for a year or two - will have an exceptional player and person."

McGeady made 149 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, netting 36 goals and assisting a further 34 during his time at the club.

Blackpool appoint Appleton

Blackpool have appointed their former manager Michael Appleton as their new head coach.

Appleton’s most recent job came at Lincoln City where he guided the Imps to the League One playoff final in 2021.

The 46-year-old was previously in charge of the Tangerines for 12 games just-shy of a decade ago and has set his sights on playing attractive football at Bloomfield Road:

“I am absolutely delighted to be here.” Appleton said. “To be able to come back to the club, with where the club is at during this moment in time, after two really successful seasons, I can’t wait to get started.

“The fans will certainly have seen glimpses of what I tried to do in my days at Lincoln. I want to play aggressive, forward-thinking football and we have certain things that we want from the players when we’re playing, dependent on opposition clearly. We just want to be exciting and get people off their seats.”

