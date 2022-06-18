Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged recently from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Johnson on ‘inspirational’ McGeady

Lee Johnson has labelled Aiden McGeady as an ‘inspiring character’ ahead of a proposed reunion at Hibs.

Lee Johnson and Aidan McGeady could be set for a reunion in Scotland (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeady, who was released by Sunderland last month, has been heavily-linked with a move north of the border and Johnson believes the 36-year-old has all the characteristics to continue being a success:

"I've got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady," Johnson told Sky Sports. "He's a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there's an assist or a shot at goal.

"He's 36 years old so whether it's us or somewhere else, he's got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He's a maverick. He's a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad.

“Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward - certainly for a year or two - will have an exceptional player and person."

McGeady made 149 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, netting 36 goals and assisting a further 34 during his time at the club.

Blackpool appoint Appleton

Blackpool have appointed their former manager Michael Appleton as their new head coach.

Appleton’s most recent job came at Lincoln City where he guided the Imps to the League One playoff final in 2021.

The 46-year-old was previously in charge of the Tangerines for 12 games just-shy of a decade ago and has set his sights on playing attractive football at Bloomfield Road:

“I am absolutely delighted to be here.” Appleton said. “To be able to come back to the club, with where the club is at during this moment in time, after two really successful seasons, I can’t wait to get started.