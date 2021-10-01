Lee Johnson explains why he was 'rock solid' on keeping Bailey Wright and has contract message for senior players

Wright was recalled to the starting XI after Callum Doyle suffered a minor back injury, with the Black Cats determined not to take any risks with the 17-year-old in his first full campaign of senior football.

Doyle's ability to play out from the back has made him a key player this season and Wright stepped into the role well, producing the most passes of any player in the game and also registering his first goal of the campaign.

Johnson says his form is no surprise, and a reflection of the fact that he is physically back to his best after some injury issues last season.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

"Bailey is a really good footballer," Johnson said.

"I've always said that when Bailey's body is at its most fluid, you've got a really good footballer there.

"He's in top shape at the moment and moving well.

"He's got a really good footballing brain. He might not have the silk if you like but if you look at his decisions based on about 500 passes, they're very good ones."

Sunderland had interest from other clubs in Wright's signature over the summer, partially a product of the fact that he had just one year left on his current contract.

The Australian is one of a number of senior players out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and Johnson says it is up to those players to maintain their current form.

The 29-year-old is a big part of Johnson's plans for the season, and also has a crucial off-pitch role as club captain alongside Luke O'Nien.

"We've said before that it's about Bailey producing that type of form over the season, simple as that," Johnson said.

"His form has been good of late.

"For me, it's all about his body as I say.

"He has that brain, the warrior spirit and his culture setting is really important to us.

"I was rock solid on that one throughout the summer in not wanting him to leave, and trust me there is no one happier than me that he's playing well.

"I hope that he's my assistant manager one day. He's actually doing a technical director course, so maybe I can he his Head Coach.

"As you move in to November/December, you start to think about that [contracts] even more. Of course budgets come into it as well.

"If the boys are doing well, it's simple.

"Look at Aiden McGeady. Age doesn't really come into it when you produce to the level he did last season.

"It's no different for the likes of Flanno, Bailey, whoever.

"I've been really pleased with Flanno and Bailey, and of course with Callum Doyle and Frederik Alves we've got really strong competition in that position."

Johnson hopes that Arbenit Xhemajli could step up his return from a major knee injury in U23s football next month, further bolstering his central defensive ranks in the long run.

The head coach has previously said he does not think the Kosovan can be judged properly until the new year, such was the severity of the knee ligament damage he suffered.

