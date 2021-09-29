Lee Johnson explains when Denver Hume and Arbenit Xhemajli will take next steps in Sunderland return

The Kosovan defender suffered a major knee injury shortly after joining the club last summer, but has now been in full training for around a fortnight and is making encouraging progress.

Sunderland are eager not to push the 23-year-old back into action too quickly, but Lee Johnson believes that the visit of Leeds United U23s in the Premier League Cup on October 11th could be a realistic target.

Elliott Dickman’s side then welcome Newcastle United U23s to the Stadium of Light a week later in the league.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli

“Arby we’re just erring on the side of caution,” Johnson said.

“There’s two home U23 games after this next one, and if all goes well from now until then, I’ll speak to the U23 coaches and possibly make a recomendation that we get him some minutes in those games.”

Denver Hume made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the U23s on Monday, playing 60 minutes as the Black Cats beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 thanks to a superb hat-trick from Will Harris.

Johnson says the left back came through that game unscathed, and the 23-year-old remains on track to make his first-team return in the Papa John’s Trophy next week.

“Denver is moving well, he always moves well and in my opinion, he’s very nearly ready,” Johnson said.

“We’re possibly looking at starting him in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Lincoln City next Tuesday, and then potentially withdraw him at some stage during the game.”

