Lee Johnson drops cheeky transfer hint with Ron Thorbert-Hoffman and Leon Dajaku linked
The Black Cats head coach has dropped a cheeky transfer hint to Sky Sports.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:39 pm
Lee Johnson has dropped an interesting transfer hint ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Sunderland have been linked with deals for German duo Ron-Thorben Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, though, a smirking Lee Johnson had this to say.
"There may well be action,” Johnson said. “And I’m sure you’ll be the first to know if there is.”
A short, sweet but potentially cryptic update from Sunderland’s head coach.