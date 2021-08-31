Lee Johnson has dropped an interesting transfer hint ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Sunderland have been linked with deals for German duo Ron-Thorben Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, though, a smirking Lee Johnson had this to say.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

"There may well be action,” Johnson said. “And I’m sure you’ll be the first to know if there is.”

A short, sweet but potentially cryptic update from Sunderland’s head coach.

