Lee Johnson delivers this interesting verdict after Sunderland youngsters make January moves

The Black Cats head coach has hinted that the deal is structured in a way that could benefit the club in future, and that this will be standard policy moving forward.

Hawkes had a successful first half of the season on loan at Prenton Park, and was unable to break into the first team on Wearside after a COVID-19 outbreak forced his recall to the club.

With Hawkes turning 23 this week it was decided that the best avenue was for his career was to sign a long-term contract at Tranmere.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Hawkes has joined Tranmere Rovers

Ollie Younger followed a similar path this month, joining Doncaster Rovers on an initial 18-month deal.

"With Josh, he's got some real quality but he's a bit older than you think, because he's sort of come through that academy system," Johnson explained.

"If he's 17 or 18 there's no way we allow it to happen but it's similar to Denver.

"He's just turned 23, he's too good for U23s football but not quite making our starting XI, so you therefore have to make an assessment.

"You can always retain value and options to potentially pull a player back.

"When I was at Bristol City there were 15 or 16 players that were deemed not quite good enough but actually through coaching and good attitudes on the player's part holds a value moving forward, whether that be through buy-back clauses, sell-on clauses, matching rights etc.

"We've always got our eyes on players who move on."

Johnson also said that Denver Hume had left the club on good terms after he signed a long-term contract at Portsmouth.

Hume was eager for more minutes and it's thought that Sunderland have recouped a fee in the region of £200,000 for the wing-back.

They are also understood to negotiated a significant sell-on clause as part of the deal.

"I've always been a believer in Denver in terms of what we can do with him and what he can do with himself," Johnson said.

"I think the frustrating thing was just the bitty nature of his injuries, which have been difficult for him.

"Then for him, I think it's just those minutes on the pitch.

"He wanted more and rightly so, all players do. He does deserve those minutes and that's why you come to the conclusion that if it's a good offer, which it was from Portsmouth, it's a good club, then you can retain some value and it's the right thing to do.

"Denver goes with our best wishes, we want him to do well.

"I exchanged some really good messages with him and the club as a whole [left on good terms].

"We wanted Denver to come through here which was why we offered him that new contract in the summer, and at the same time you protect that financial position.

"Someone has then come in and paid a transfer fee.

"There's no animosity there at all, we wish him all the best."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.