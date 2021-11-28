Lee Johnson delivered this verdict on Sunderland's 'really, really good win' at Cambridge United

Sunderland took advantage of having a strong wind on their backs during the first half at the Abbey Stadium, with Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead scoring either side of Sam Smith's equaliser.

As Storm Arwen continued to rage in the second half the Black Cats had to survive a barrage of set plays as the hosts tried to take advantage of the gale-force winds.

Johnson's side dug in and almost extended their lead late on when Broadhead raced through on goal.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

Given Sunderland's struggles at Portsmouth in similar conditions earlier this season, and given the scale of the injury problems the squad is facing right now, Johnson said it was a 'really, really good win'.

"English football can be a real leveller, can't it," Johnson said.

"Anyone who has played on the park, or semi-pro level, will have played in conditions like this and will know just how tough it is.

"The previous time we played in occasions like this, at Portsmouth, we didn't handle it well.

"So I thought the boys showed real resilience today, real character, in a tough game.

"They've got some good players who are strong in and around the box at both ends, and we had to cope with that.

"I'm disappointed we didn't finish it off in the second half because we had a couple of chances that would have settled the nerves a bit, but it's a really, really good win."

Johnson had lost Aiden McGeady and Luke O'Nien in the build up to the game, with both potentially now absent for three months and beyond.

"I was really pleased with our energy levels," Johnson said.

"We changed the shape and I thought that went well.

"We managed the conditions well.

"Doyle outstanding, Dan Neil outstanding... Winchester, Flanagan, Bailey Wright an absolute stalwart.

"Lynden Gooch came in and did really well, Ross Stewart had his best game in a while.

"A great strike from Nathan Broadhead, Dajaku fantastic.

"We said Pritchard would score direct from a corner, as well. We sensed that would happen.

"A really good win."

