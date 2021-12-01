The Wearsiders will play Oldham Athletic after picking up seven points from their last three League One games against Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Lee Johnson provides Luke O’Nien injury update

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke O'Nien.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has provided an update on the injured Luke O’Nien.

The 27-year-old has been suffering from a shoulder injury that will now require surgery.

Johnson said: "Luke will, we think, have an operation a week today.

"We're hoping it's going to be the best scenario, since I spoke on Saturday we've had a report back on the x-ray which suggests it should be closer to the three months than the nine, which is really good news [if that proves to be the case]."

Hartlepool United confirm new manager

Hartlepool United have appointed ex-Middlesbrough coach Graeme Lee as their new manager.

Lee replaces Dave Challinor after the promotion-winning manager departed for National League club Stockport.

The new appointment will be joined by another ex-Pools player in the dugout as Michael Nelson joins as his assistant.

And Pools made it a triple signing with former Middlesbrough man Lee Turnbull arriving in a consulting capacity to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment process.

Lee spent eight years at Pools between 1995 and 2003.

He also made 200 appearances before spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.