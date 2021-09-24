Lee Johnson confirms and explains short-term loan move for Sunderland youngster Anthony Patterson

Patterson is expected to be in contention to make his debut at Altrincham on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Black Cats, but Johnson is determined to ensure that he gets 25 starts over the course of the campaign to develop his game.

That has become a tougher task on Wearside due to the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann froom Bayern Munich.

Sunderland youngster Anthony Patterson

Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is believed to have picked up an injury in training this week, opening up the opportunity for Patterson.

County boss Ian Burchnall worked with Sunderland goalkeeping coach David Preece at Ostersunds in Sweden, which will help the Black Cats keep a close eye on his development.

The Magpies have made an excellent start to the National League season, with fifteen points from seven games.

They currently sit fourth in the table.

"He’s joined with a move to playing on Saturday.

"It’s the level we wanted to put him at, and a big club with a very good stadium and a big fanbase.

“He’ll do very well for them.

"I think the structure is that it’s going to be month-to-month at the moment, which means you can pull them back within a sort of 24 hour notice if there’s an emergency this end.

"It’s a great move for him. They’ve got a bright, young manager and their style is pretty similar to ours in the way they use the ball.

"It’s a gift in my eyes because I think he’ll make their team better.”

