Lee Cattermole still sidelined as Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury update

Lee Cattermole will miss the clash with Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Cattermole has missed the last three games with a foot injury and though Jack Ross had hoped that he would return on Saturday, the influential midfielder is yet to rejoin training.

"Lee has not recovered as well as we'd hoped," Ross said.

"He's still resting at the moment so won't be available this weekend.

"We're hoping another period of rest will help him.

"He's obviously frustrated because he's desperate to keep playing because he's had such a good season to date."

George Honeyman and Dylan McGeouch have impressed in Cattermole's absence, while Max Power is available again after suspension.

Power wore the captain's armband for the 1-0 over Morecambe in midweek.

Ross had positive news on the injury front elsewhere.

Though Ethan Robson remains a few weeks away from a return, other absentees are making good progress in their recovery.

"Denver Hume would have played [at Morecambe] but had a slight recurrence in training the day before.

"He should be back in training next week.

"Charlie [Wyke] is back on the pitch working with the physios.

"He's made good progress, he's still three or four weeks away but that is still ahead of schedule.

"Duncan had a little niggle at the end of last week, not related to his knee, just his body, which was always going to happen.

"He missed two or three days but he was back in with us today.

"Hopefully another full week with us and then we'll look at including him in a couple of U23 games. They've not had a game for a couple of weeks but the timing of their games starting again should time quite nicely with where Duncan is at."