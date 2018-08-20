Lee Cattermole's not finished, he's a God! Sunderland fans react to midfielder's performance

Lee Cattermole's performance in the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United had Sunderland fans purring yesterday.

The veteran midfielder has been a subject of much conjecture over the summer, with his future at the club in doubt.

After being axed by Jack Ross for the first game of the season, he returned with a bang and was named man of the match yesterday.

It's all a far cry from a week ago when his performance as a substitute at Luton Town provoked a storm of negative social media reaction.

This time, Sunderland fans were a lot more fulsome in their praise for the 30-year-old. Here's a pick of their comments:

@tmalbrghtn: Already bored of anyone slating Cattermole today cos its cool to hate him. His game was summed up when he took the ball down on the edge when everyone urged him to shoot, moved it sideways & we scored second later. Marshalled the middle all day. Come off it. #SAFC

@AL_SNR58: Great performance today. The midfield dominated for the majority of the game. I know a lot won’t but I thought Cattermole done a great job today #SAFC

@COGpiece: I thought Lee Cattermole looked streets ahead of everyone today happy to see him in the team if he applies himself like that #safc

@RoryFallow: Thought Power & Cattermole really complimented each other as a duo. Power's energy levels and excellent pressing allowed Catts to sit deeper, break up play and keep it simple.

@GavSpens6: Was quick to criticise Cattermole last week for his performance, but he looked a different man this week. One of many in a Sunderland shirt who played well. That first 45 mins one of the best I’ve seen from a Sunderland team. Onwards and upwards! #SAFC

@kylesafc_73: Cattermole was brilliant today, play like that and he’s welcome back into that squad #safc

@jordwaters92: Cattermole was the boyo today commander and chief even without the armband