Lee Cattermole latest as Middlesbrough edge closer to manager appointment

Former Sunderland man Lee Cattermole was the odds-on favourite with the bookies to take the vacant Middlesbrough job last week. However, the picture looks to have now shifted significantly.

Boro announced that Wilder’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following the 2-0 defeat at Coventry, which left the club 22nd in the Championship at the time.

Cattermole moved into an assistant coaching role with Middlesbrough’s first team following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

Lee Cattermole during his Sunderland days

Leo Percovich has taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and is being assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole.

Cattermole was appointed Boro’s under-18s coach in January after retiring as a player in 2020 following a long stint with Sunderland and a season in Holland.

The former midfielder was the odds-on favourite with bookmakers SkyBet after ex-Manchester United man Michael Carrick pulled out of the running to replace Wilder on Teesside.

But fresh reports this week have suggested that Carrick is now back in the running to replace Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

Football Insider claims that Carrick is “on the verge” of being named as the new Middlesbrough manager after a “breakthrough” in talks.

Middlesbrough lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, a result which extended their record to just one win in their last six games with the Teessiders currently 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone.