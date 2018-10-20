Lee Cattermole handed the captain's armband for Sunderland's clash with Shrewsbury Town

Have your say

Jack Ross has handed Lee Cattermole the captain's armband as Sunderland take on Shrewsbury Town.

Club skipper George Honeyman is named on the bench, with Dylan McGeouch replacing the suspended Max Power.

That is the only change to the side that beat Bradford City 2-1 last time out.

Lynden Gooch, fit again after injury, is named on the bench.

Youngsters Benji Kimpioka and Bali Mumba are also on the bench.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Matthews, Flanagan, Baldwin, James; McGeouch, Cattermole; McGeady, Maja, Maguire, Sinclair

Subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, O'Nien, Honeyman, Mumba, Gooch, Kimpioka