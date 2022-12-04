News you can trust since 1873
League Two transfer news: Ex-Sunderland, Rangers, Aston Villa and Sheffield United man linked with Stockport

Ex-Manchester United, Rangers, Aston Villa Sheffield United, Burnley, Stoke City and Sunderland man has been linked with Stockport County.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bardsley came up through the ranks at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Sunderland on a permanent deal during the 2007-08 season.

The Salford-born right-back stayed at the Stadium of Light for seven campaigns before moving to Stoke City and then Burnley. However, the 37-year-old is now a free agent following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

Ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was reportedly eyeing a deal to bring his former teammate to Derby County last campaign before his departure as Rams manager.

Fabio Borini (C) of Sunderland celebrates with teammates Phil Bardsley (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) after scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on February 1, 2014 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Now, Bardsley has been linked with a move to Stockport County in League Two, with the defender still without a club heading into January. On Saturday, Sunderland moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Millwall.

After a goalless first half, the Black Cats took the lead when Alex Pritchard’s low cross was flicked on by Ellis Simms and Amad converted at the back post.

Pritchard then doubled his side’s lead when he controlled Lynden Gooch’s cross and beat goalkeeper George Long with a low strike, before Ellis Simms added a third in stoppage time.

The result moves Mowbray’s side up to 10th in the table, one point off a play-off place. The Black Cats are next in action in the Championship against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Monday, December 13.

