Paul Mullin was injured after a coming together with Nathan Bishop during Wrexham vs Manchester United.

By James Copley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has admitted fearing for his life after an unfortunate coming together with new Sunderland signing Nathan Bishop.

The Welsh club faced Manchester United earlier this month whilst Bishop was still a Red Devils player during pre-season. However, the goalkeeper caught Mullin during the game with the striker seriously injured.

"I was trying to breathe in but nothing was happening. I couldn’t get air into my lungs," Mullin wrote in The Athletic. "That’s when I knew it was bad. In that struggle for breath, with my lips turning blue, I accepted that this could be it for me.

"That’s how it felt. I couldn’t breathe properly for a few minutes. I was thinking about my little boy, Albi. I hate being away from him and my partner Mollie for too long but I had told myself it was only two weeks and that I’d be back home soon. It ended up being much longer, but I’m so thankful it wasn’t worse.

"I remember, a few seconds earlier, getting my head to the ball and then going down," Mullin added. "For someone like me who will do that kind of thing again and again, being winded is something I’m used to. It usually lasts around 10 seconds and is never nice.

"Only this time I couldn’t shake it. After a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a friendly, in the aptly named Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, my lung punctured from the impact and I fractured four ribs."

