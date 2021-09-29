And Lee Johnson’s men ran out 5-0 winners to continue their tremendous start to the season.

Sunderland have only lost one game so far this season, with a 100 per cent record on home soil.

Moreover, the win against Cheltenham Town sent the Black Cats back to the top of League One ahead of the visit to Portsmouth this weekend.

Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest gossip and talk surrounding the Black Cats and their EFL rivals:

Latest odds revealed as Black Cats hammer Cheltenham

Paddy Power have delivered the latest odds on who will win League One this season.

The betting outlet have Sunderland as firm favourites with a price of 2/1 following the win against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

The Black Cats’ early title rivals, Wigan Athletic, are priced at 5/1 to win the third tier this season after their loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, Paddy Power are offering odds of 17/2 on the Owls winning League One ahead of their rivals.

Rotherham United are third favourites behind Sunderland and Wigan at 11/2

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond receives praise from local media

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond has received praise from the local media covering Harrogate Town.

The attacker re-joined the League Two outfit on loan from the Black Cats on deadline day.

Harrogate Town faced Stevenage on Saturday in the fourth tier, with the two clubs playing out a drab goalless draw.

Diamond, however, caught the eye of Harrogate Adviser reporter Rhys Howell.

He said: “There was however one player who Weaver singled out for praise following his very noticeable attempts to make something happen in the final third.

"Starved of the ball during the first 45, Jack Diamond came looking for it at every opportunity after half-time and worked hard out on the left flank to try and make inroads into a resolute Boro outfit.

“Not everything that the on-loan Sunderland winger tried came off, though his willingness to run with the ball and the success he had in unsettling the Stevenage back-line set him apart from his team-mates.

“Needlessly sent off for two bookable offences at Port Vale seven days earlier, Diamond had some making up to do, and went some way to atoning for that indiscretion on his return from a one-match ban.”

Indeed, Diamond’s manager at Harrogate Town, Simon Weaver, also singled out the on-loan attacker for praise.

"I said in the changing room after the game that Jack was the one player who tried to make something happen," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We didn't see a lot of our important players play with drive and purpose and imagination. We lacked a bit of trickery, a bit of invention.

"Not everything came off for him but Jack at least made Stevenage think and fear him.

"Second half, he was the one player who I thought could go unlock it for us.

"He knows that he's got to nail League Two level to be able to go and do it at Sunderland and higher levels."

