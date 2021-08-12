The 19-year-old rejected a new contract from Tottenham Hotspur as he wanted the promise of first-team football and so Sunderland snapped him up.

So who is he and what did Jose Mourinho say about him?

Cirkin lacks any real senior experience and was yet to feature in Spurs’ first team, though was named on the bench in five games across all competitions - including Europa League.

The left-back has also featured in European competition at youth level, facing the likes of Ansu Fati at Barcelona.

When the England youth international signed his first professional contract two years ago, he earned praise from then-boss Jose Mourinho.

“I couldn’t be at the game but I watched on video our youth team playing in the [UEFA Youth League] and we also have [Dennis Cirkin],” He said.

“Ok, he’s 17, but he’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us, and to help his development.”

We gathered the best of today’s League One transfer gossip below...

1. Morecambe confirm signing of ex-Spurs youngster Morecambe have signed ex-Spurs forward Shayon Harrison. The 24-year-old was most recently with AFC Wimbledon but was released after making only one appearance for the club. (The 72) Photo: Graham Denholm Buy photo

2. Numerous Championship clubs keeping tabs on AFC Wimbledon defender Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield are among the clubs eyeing up AFC Wimbledon’s Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the League One side. (Football League World) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Doncaster set to bring in ‘decent’ Premier League loanee Doncaster Rovers are reportedly set to sign a Premier League star on loan this summer. The deal should be done ‘very shortly’. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Bristol Rovers reject Imps bid for striker Bristol Rovers have rejected a bid for striker Brandon Hanlan from Lincoln City. The offer was understood to be below the £150,000 fee which the Gas must pay Gillingham following a tribunal earlier this summer. (Bristol Post) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo