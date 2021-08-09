Lynden Gooch was one of the Black Cats’ best players on Saturday and has been speaking on why the home crowd can be a huge advantage to the side this season.

“It was brilliant,” Gooch said. “Obviously I know what the fans can give us, they can give us a massive lift.

“We went 1-0 down and they didn’t boo us, they stayed with us so that’s big and we’ll need them all year. It was great to have them back.

“It was tough last season. Teams can come here and be like woah! Whereas last season you didn’t have that, you could hear a pin drop.

“I think a lot of players wouldn’t have played in that atmosphere before.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s rumours below...

1. Nottingham Forest keen on Sheffield Wednesday full-back Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer to bolster their defence. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract so could be available in a cut-price deal. (NottinghamshireLive)

2. Steve Cotterill hints at Shrewsbury midfielder exit Steve Cotterill has hinted that midfielder Ollie Norburn may leave the club this summer. Cotterill has stripped Norburn of his captaincy and claimed the 28-year-old was well behind his team-mates' fitness levels. (Shropshire Star)

3. Doncaster Rovers in talks with unnamed Premier League player Doncaster Rovers are said to be in talks with an unnamed attack-minded player from a Premier League club over a loan move. The player is reportedly a long-term target of Rovers and can play in a variety of positions. (Doncaster Free Press)

4. Swansea City closing in on deal for Ipswich Town captain Swansea City are negotiating a deal for Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes after they accepted an offer in principle over the weekend. The Swans are looking to the 22-year-old to replace Matt Grimes. (Swansea Independent)