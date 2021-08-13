If fit, Cirkin should slot in at left-back as the Black Cats take on MK Dons - relieving Lee Johnson of one of their many defensive worries.

Denver Hume is yet to feature this season due to an injury, however is yet to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

Johnson offered an update on the defender’s contract situation in his press conference yesterday.

He said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.

"So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer speculation below...

1. Highly-rated attacker set to leave Bolton Wanderers on loan Bolton Wanderers’ Dennis Politic is preparing to go out on loan following his year out with a cruciate ligament injury. Ian Evatt wants the 21-year-old to get some minutes on the pitch to further his development. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Sheffield Wednesday keen to tie down highly-rated defender Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking to get defender Dominic Iorfa to sign a new contract with the club. Josh Windass recently pledged his future to the Owls following their relegation. (The Star) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Doncaster Rovers closing in on Manchester United youngster Doncaster Rovers are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith in on loan. The Red Devils are keen to give the midfielder some more first team experience. (@reluctantnicko) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Danny Cowley expects youngster to leave on loan amid League Two interest Danny Cowley has confirmed teenager Haji Mnoga will go out on loan this month with “most of League Two keen to take him”. However he will first need to sign a new contract with Pompey. (HampshireLive) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo