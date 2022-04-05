League One transfer news: Portsmouth boss reveals transfer strategy as Sheffield Wednesday eye ex-Charlton midfielder

But clubs also have one eye on transfer and summer business as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

We take a look around the division at the latest transfer news from Sunderland’s rivals.

Portsmouth boss reveals transfer strategy

Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has been speaking about the club’s strategy when it comes to transfer business.

He said: “We have a clear strategy and have to work on our resource to implement that strategy. That’s the challenge for this football club.

“We’re in the 21st century and in football in the 21st century there are very few players who become available that are available on free transfers - and are good enough for Portsmouth Football Club.

"If they are young players and clubs are allowing their contracts to run down, there’s a reason for that.”

Danny Cowley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

He added: “Any young player capable of playing at League One level is ultimately an asset.

“So as soon as those clubs offer a contract, even if the young player doesn’t accept it, there’s compensation rights on that player.

“Whether you call it a transfer fee or compensation rights, it still requires finance.

“So, for us, we are trying to identify young players who may be affordable to us - but we’re also very aware of free agents.”

Sheffield Wednesday take midfielder on trial

Meanwhile, The Star report Sheffield Wednesday have taken teenage midfielder Bobby Dunn on trial.

The Ramsgate FC midfielder is a former academy product at Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland don’t play tonight, they are next in action away at play-off rivals Oxford United on Saturday.

