He said: “I’ll let Graham [Younger, head of talent identification] get on with that sort of thing but at the moment there isn’t that I’ve been made aware of any threat of us losing any of the players,” McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press.

“You look at the likes of Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith and the minutes they’ve both played, I think they’re clubs are happy with how much they’ve contributed and how much experience they’re getting.

“We’ll definitely be in contact and be reassured that we can keep them.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A general view inside the stadium following the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United at Keepmoat Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Doncaster, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The majority of our loans are season-long with break clauses in there and you stay in contact with the clubs to let them know which ones you want to keep.

“There are definitely a couple of them we want to keep and we’ll be in constant contact with their clubs to make sure that happens.”

Ipswich Town loanee recalled by parent club

Aston Villa have recalled youngster Louie Barry from his disappointing loan spell at Sunderland’s League One rivals Ipswich Town

The 18-year-old has returned to the Premier League side after making just six appearances for the big-spending Tractor Boys.

Only one of those outings came as a start in League One, while the former Barcelona youngster made just one other appearance for the Portman Road in the third tier.

A move to League Two Swindon has now been mooted for the second half of the season as Villa look to get the talented teenager regular game time.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.