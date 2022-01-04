League One transfer news: Manager of Sunderland's rivals in makes interesting transfer admission
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has stated that he is confident his side can hold onto the loanees they wish to keep in January.
He said: “I’ll let Graham [Younger, head of talent identification] get on with that sort of thing but at the moment there isn’t that I’ve been made aware of any threat of us losing any of the players,” McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press.
“You look at the likes of Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith and the minutes they’ve both played, I think they’re clubs are happy with how much they’ve contributed and how much experience they’re getting.
“We’ll definitely be in contact and be reassured that we can keep them.
“The majority of our loans are season-long with break clauses in there and you stay in contact with the clubs to let them know which ones you want to keep.
“There are definitely a couple of them we want to keep and we’ll be in constant contact with their clubs to make sure that happens.”
Ipswich Town loanee recalled by parent club
Aston Villa have recalled youngster Louie Barry from his disappointing loan spell at Sunderland’s League One rivals Ipswich Town
The 18-year-old has returned to the Premier League side after making just six appearances for the big-spending Tractor Boys.
Only one of those outings came as a start in League One, while the former Barcelona youngster made just one other appearance for the Portman Road in the third tier.
A move to League Two Swindon has now been mooted for the second half of the season as Villa look to get the talented teenager regular game time.