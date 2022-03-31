The 31-year-old centre-back hasn’t featured under Alex Neil after damaging his ankle in last month’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham.

Batth, who joined Sunderland from Stoke in January, has returned to training, though, and played 90 minutes for the Black Cats’ under-23 side against Burnley last week.

But the defender is said to have rejected a move to Sheffield Wednesday in January before joining Sunderland, according to Yorkshire Live.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Batth

They claim that Batth was close to re-signing for the Owls, who he played for on loan in 2011. but opted against the move in favour of working with Lee Johnson.

However, Johnson was sacked just days before the window closed and was replaced as head coach by Alex Neil two weeks later.

Since then, Batth has struggled with injuries.

“It just seems to have dragged on and I’ve tried to come back a few times,” Batth told The Echo regarding his fitness issues.

“It's been a niggly injury so we’ve kind of had to let it build up and obviously I’ve been working hard off the pitch in the gym and physically.

“The injury was pretty unfortunate, it was in a blocked tackle. I’ve won the ball and the guy has put all his weight into my ankle.

“There was no massive damage on the scan, it has just been niggling and niggling so hopefully that’s behind me now and I can crack on.

“I’ve just been using the international break to get up to speed.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.