That lead the head coach to name 17-year-old Zac Johnson on the bench to face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Sunderland boss has also changed formation in recent weeks to a five-at-the-back system following injuries to key players like Dennis Cirkin, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien.

Indeed, Johnson has admitted that the Wearsiders could look at players from the MLS and Indian Super League for a potential short-term fix.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips delivered his verdict.

“I think it’s clever in the sense that these players will be fit and up to scratch,” he said.

“It is always a difficult one when you sign someone halfway through the season. You would only bring in someone on loan if they have not been playing at their club.

“The downside is, League One is a physical league. When you look at the Indian league and the MLS, they are not that comparable to League One.

“The recruitment team will be searching high and wide for players who can come in and help out. I would be looking at the MLS over the Indian league though.”

Bookies provide Lee Johnson odds

Lee Johnson is 16/1 on to become Ipswich Town’s new manager.

After a busy summer of recruitment, the Tractor Boys sacked Paul Cook following their poor start to the League One season.

Marc Bircham is 2/1 favourite to take over from cook with Johnson behind several candidates, including Nail Harris (3/1) and Frank Yallop (4/1).

Following Cook’s sacking, a statement from Ipswich’s CEO Mark Ashton read: “Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

“I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests. At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.